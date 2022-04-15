Spice Girls: Where Are They Now?

Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice)

After leaving the group in 1998 and pursuing a solo career, the “Look at Me” singer rejoined the band in 2007. Aside from music, she has designed a line of bikinis, served as a judge on Australia’s Got Talent and The X Factor and released two autobiographies and a series of children’s novels.

Halliwell gave birth to daughter Bluebell with ex Sacha Gervasi in May 2006, and Beckham and Bunton were named her godmothers. She married Christian Horner in May 2015, and the couple welcomed son Montague in January 2017.

In April 2019, the “Lift Me Up” songstress denied Mel B’s claims that the two once had sex. Halliwell’s rep told Us Weekly at the time that the rumors were “simply not true and [had] been very hurtful to her family.”

The singer often shares photos of her personal life via Instagram, whether she’s cuddling with her kids or cooking pancakes.