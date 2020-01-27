Grammys Stars Who Brought Family Members to the Grammy Awards Through the Years By Us Weekly Staff January 27, 2020 Matt Baron/Shutterstock 14 3 / 14 YG The rapper’s daughter, Harmony, rocked a tiny three-piece suit at the 2020 Grammys. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Olivia Wilde Swears by This Award-Winning Mascara for Long, Long Lashes Apple AirPods Are Marked Down to Their Lowest Sale Price Ever on Amazon Noom’s Color-Coding System Actually Makes Dieting Fun More News