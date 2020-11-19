Entertainment

Stars Who Played Two or More Characters in Movies or TV Shows

By
armie hammer the social network
 YouTube
11
7 / 11
podcast
LTG_HOL_AMI_11.24.20_600x338

Armie Hammer: ‘The Social Network’

The actor played the Winklevoss twins in the 2010 movie about the invention of Facebook.

 

Back to top