Somebody call Franck! Steve Martin channeled his beloved Father of the Bride role in a new photo with Only Murders in the Building costar Selena Gomez.

“Guess what just happened!” the iconic actor, 77, wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, March 21, alongside the nostalgic image with the “Same Old Love” singer, 30. Martin looked dapper in a tux while Gomez wore a formal wedding gown that featured a sweetheart neckline and a ballroom skirt with lace appliqués. The Disney Channel alum, who also sported a bright red lip, wore her dark locks in an updo, with two pieces framing her face. A long veil cascaded down her back.

Fans immediately began chiming in with Father of the Bride x OMITB crossover puns.

“The neighbor of the bride,” wrote one Twitter user. “Only Fathers of the Bride in the Building,” shared another. “Only Marriages in the Building?” asked a third follower. Others demanded that Martin Short — who stars alongside Martin and Gomez on the Hulu series and portrayed wedding planner Franck in the Father of the Bride films — be present for the picture.

“Where is Franck Eggelhoffer?” questioned a social media user. “He’s making the cawk. 😆 ,” joked a fan, referencing Franck’s pronunciation of “cake.”

Fortunately for Franck fans, Martin also shared a picture of Short, 72, posing with Gomez in the wedding dress. “Turns out this happened, too,” he quipped.

The trio were photographed filming a scene for OMITB in photos published on Tuesday. The Spring Breakers actress, in character, donned the wedding gown as she ran to hail a cab on the New York City set alongside her costars.

Martin famously played nervous dad George Banks in the 1991 film, reprising his role for Father of the Bride Part II four years later. Along with Short, 72, the Grammy winner starred alongside Diane Keaton (who portrayed his wife, Nina), Kimberly Williams-Paisley (as the titular bride, Annie) and a young Kieran Culkin (who portrayed George and Nina’s son, son Matty). George Newbern also starred as Annie’s husband, Bryan Mackenzie.

The original cast reunited in September 2020 for a Zoom reading of Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish), in which Matty and his fiancee, Rachel (Alexandra Shipp) get married over the video platform. Also in the video short were Florence Pugh (who played Megan, George and Nina’s youngest child), Ben Platt (Annie and Ben’s son, Georgie) and Robert De Niro (as the other Father of the Bride — Rachel’s dad).

Short, Martin and Culkin, 40, once again stepped back into character on a December 2022 episode of Saturday Night Live for the Father of the Bride Part 8 sketch. The scene also featured Gomez as Annie’s wedding performer.

As for what Martin and Gomez’s costumes and wedding photo mean for OMITB season 3, that is yet to be revealed. While Gomez’s character, Mabel, was involved with Alice (Cara Delevingne) during season 2, it is unlikely that the two will actually be tying the knot in season 3 — or even continuing their relationship at all after the time jump.

“Alice’s [story line] [resolved itself] in a rather sweet way, with the beginning of a reparation in that friendship [with Mabel],” cocreator John Hoffman told TVLine in 2022. “I like the chumminess that’s there. But I don’t think we’re aiming toward any more of a love relationship.”

Could Mabel and Charles (Martin) be acting in Oliver’s (Short) play? The season 3 teaser, which dropped earlier this month, featured Meryl Streep (Loretta) doing a table read for the play-within-the-show as the rest of the cast — including Paul Rudd — looked on.

“Oh my God, it’s me!” she said in character, laughing in surprise. “Oh, I’m so sorry. I’m sorry. It’s me. Isn’t it?”

Jesse Williams and Ashley Park will also star on the upcoming season. A release date for season 3 has not yet been announced.

