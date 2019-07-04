Warning: This story contains spoilers about the plot of Stranger Things season 3.

“Summer of 1985 is the summer of love.” That’s what Finn Wolfhard told Us Weekly ahead of the Stranger Things season 3, and he was not kidding! Not only is it filled with action but it was also filled with romance, romance and more romance. OK, it was more “young love” than pure romance, but there were heart-eyes flying all over the place. However, as it goes in Hawkins, Indiana, all good things must come to an end.

Before we get to where the couples ended up, let’s start off with where they began. When season 3 starts, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) are still together, both working a summer job at the same place, although doing very different tasks. The two seem to be happier than ever. Steve (Joe Keery), on the other hand, is not. He’s not with Nancy anymore and she’s seemingly out of sight, out of mind when the season begins and he’s working at the mall with his annoying yet charming coworker, Robin (Maya Hawke).

Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) finally kissed at the school dance during the season 2 finale and she’s been bossing him around ever since. Mike (Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) also got together at the end of the sophomore season and they haven’t stopped making out! Season 3 kicks off with them sitting on her bed together, with the door open, of course, under the watchful eye of dad Hopper (David Harbour).

Speaking of Hopper, he and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) had a moment at the end of last season and right away, he’s hoping to share some dinner with her. However, it doesn’t go well.

