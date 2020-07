’13 Reasons Why’

In its final season, the controversial Netflix drama finds Justin (Brandon Flynn), Clay (Dylan Minnette), Ani (Grace Saif), Jessica (Alisha Boe) and the gang trying to make it through senior year of high school. The pressure on them is heavier than midterms: They’re carrying the secret of framing Monty (Timothy Granaderos) for Bryce’s murder — and must decide which secrets to keep and whom to trust. (Now streaming)