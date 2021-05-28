Movies

‘Cruella’ and ‘Black Widow’ Are All That! Get the Scoop on 17 Must-See Summer Movies

By
Summer Movie Preview 2021
 Laurie Sparham/Disney; Marvel Studios; Netflix; Quantrell D. Colbert
17
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Remember the summer movie season? It’s been a few years, so here’s a refresher: Lots of shiny big-budget spectacles and sunny gems specially designed to whisk you away from the real world for a few hours. (Read: No traces of a Nomadland.)

After the sad effort of 2020 — thanks for trying, Tenet — the class of ’21 is determined to deliver the comedy-and action-packed goods. Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel and a wickedly fun Emma Stone help, as do the usual slew of sequels and a musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda that will make you want to dance in the aisles. And hey, multiple sources even confirm that Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow will finally check in too.

Here’s an early look at 17 hot titles coming to a screen near you.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news! Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!