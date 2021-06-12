Summer TV Preview: ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Dr. Death’ and More New Shows to Watch

A summer of new TV — and some reboots, because it is 2021 after all. Beginning this month, some of the most-anticipated shows of the year will debut. However, many include familiar faces!

Paramount+ will kick things off with the revival of iCarly, the Nickelodeon series that originally wrapped in 2012. While star Miranda Cosgrove will be back as the lead, some stars will be missed. Jennette McCurdy, who played Carly’s BFF, Sam Puckett, on series, will not be on the show as she revealed in March that she quit acting years ago.

“My mom put me in it when I was 6 and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family,” McCurdy, 28, said on her “Empty Inside” podcast. “My family didn’t have a lot of money, and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success.”

The Sam and Cat alum then noted that she is “ashamed of the parts” she played over the years.

“I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing. I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed,” she said at the time. “My friends at 15, they’re not like, ‘Oh, cool, you’re on this Nickelodeon show.’ It was embarrassing. And I imagine there’s a very different experience to be had with acting if you’re proud of your roles, and if you feel fulfilled by them.”

iCarly is only one of the revivals coming this summer. Gossip Girl, which originally ran on The CW from 2007 to 2012, will return to HBO Max with a new cast. While it will take place in the same universe, none of the actors from the first series will appear.

Kristen Bell, who voiced the original narrator, however, will reprise her role and has teased that the show is much more “risqué” with its move to streaming.

"The new show is really cool because it talks all about how social media has changed us," the Veronica Mars alum, 40, said during a June episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Scroll through the gallery below for more new TV shows to watch for this summer.