Andy Cohen

“I remember the first reunion I did with Vicki Gunvalson,” the producer captioned two throwback photos with Vicki on Friday via Instagram. “Occasionally our eyes would meet as I grilled the other women, and she would wink at me optimistically and effervescently as both of her deep dimples shone. She kept winking at me Year after year, and it always made my heart smile. Vicki is an original, who remained her authentic self from her Family Van-freakout through her last reunion.”

He added: “It’s so hard to remain exactly who you are after being on television for so long, but Vicki is one of a kind. Thank you for everything, @vickigunvalson – what a ride. And it’s not over. (This pic is actually from the Season 3 Reunion, and I always really liked it..) ❤️ 🍊 #RHOC.”

Vicki thanked Cohen for his words in the comments section, writing, “Thank you @bravoandy for this great post. What a great FUN ride it’s been. I love you , Bravo and Evolution and thank you for 14 incredible years ❤️😘.”

The following day, Cohen tweeted about Tamra’s exit. “An unprecedented run from a woman who was always entertaining, surprising and dramatic — and never ever aged! And now she’s the queen of CBD!”

The gym owner shared the post via her Instagram Story, adding, “Thanks @bravoandy for always being so kind to me. I love you to the moon and back.”