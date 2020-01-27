Lydia McLaughlin

“It’s the end of an era 🍊 To the OG of the OC- I adore you @vickigunvalson,” Lydia wrote via Instagram. “My experience on #rhoc would not have been the same without you. I have laughed so hard with you- and am always rooting for you. 🥰 Excited to see all you do in your next adventure. 💘 #whoopitup.”

Lydia was a full-time Housewife on seasons 8 and 12. While she left the show on good terms with Vicki, the same can’t be same for Tamra. When a fan commented, “Shoulda got rid of Tamra!!!!” on Lydia’s post, she replied, “They did! 🙌🏻👏”