The Yogurt Shop

Fans were quick to point out Alwyn worked in a yogurt shop as a teenager after listening to “Invisible String.”

“Green was the color of the grass / Where I used to read at Centennial Park / I used to think I would meet somebody there,” the lyrics read. “Teal was the color of your shirt / When you were sixteen at the yogurt shop / You used to work at to make a little money.”