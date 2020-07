“Cardigan”

“The song is about a lost romance and why young love is often fixed so permanently within our memories. Why it leaves such an indelible mark,” Swift told fans in the “Cardigan” video premiere chat.

Social media users were quick to compare the video for the track to Swift’s ex Harry Styles’ video for his 2019 song “Falling,” pointing out the similarities between the underwater piano scene and the zoomed-in shots of their hands playing the instrument.