‘Karma’

In “Karma,” Swift slams someone who is “talking s–t for the hell of it,” leading fans to wonder again whether she’s referencing West, 45, or Braun, 41. The second verse in particular seems to reference Swift’s battle for control of her masters, with the lyrics: “Spider boy, king of thieves / Weave your little webs of opacity / My pennies made your crown / Trick me once, trick me twice / Don’t you know that cash ain’t the only price? / It’s coming back around.” That final line could be a nod to Braun’s recent divorce settlement, which required that he pay Cohen, 35, $60,000 per month in child support.