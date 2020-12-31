2014

“He was across at the other pump,” Chelsea recalled to Us in 2015 about the pair’s 2014 meeting. “And I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way.”

The MTV star added that she told her friend Cole was The One after seeing him for the first time.

“I went home to my friend and I was like, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk,’” she explained. “And a few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.’”