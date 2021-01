July 2016

The duo revealed they were expanding their family in July 2016. “Oh my gosh! I’m so excited to finally be launching my website, and I felt like the perfect first post … would be to announce to everyone that baby DeBoer is expected in February 2017!” Chelsea wrote on her blog at the time. “We are beyond excited for this journey and can’t wait to share it with you all! Big sister Aubree is also extremely excited, and it’s no secret that she is hoping for a girl haha.”