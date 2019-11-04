Reality TV Teresa Giudice Has No Plans to Exit ‘RHONJ’ Amid Joe Giudice Drama: ‘I’m the OG’ By Nicholas Hautman November 4, 2019 Greg Endries/Bravo 7 8 / 7 Season 10 The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Bravo Wednesday, November 6, at 8 p.m. ET. Back to top More News Listen to the Top Rated ’Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved’ Podcast Before Season Finale Amazon Shoppers Say That This Cozy Pullover Feels Like a Cloud Reviewers Say This $43 Pillow From Amazon Pillow Is So Effective, It Will Relieve Neck Pain More News