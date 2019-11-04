Reality TV

Teresa Giudice Has No Plans to Exit ‘RHONJ’ Amid Joe Giudice Drama: ‘I’m the OG’

By
Teresa Giudice Has No Plans to Exit RHONJ Amid Joe Giudice Drama
 Greg Endries/Bravo
7
8 / 7

Season 10

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Bravo Wednesday, November 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

Back to top