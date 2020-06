Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman)

Rupp notably had a recurring role on Friends as Alice Knight-Buffay before playing Eric Forman’s loving mom, but she also popped up in other series including The Jeff Foxworthy Show and Davis Rules. As the late ‘90s sitcom aired, she lent her voice to a few characters on Disney’s Teacher’s Pet and landed minor movie roles such as Mrs. Baker in Lucky 13. She gained steady work after the sitcom, including recurring roles on This Is Us and The Ranch.