‘That ’70s Show’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Topher Grace (Eric Forman)

While playing the series lead on the popular sitcom, Grace starred in films including Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! and Traffic. He unexpectedly left the series in 2005 after seven seasons to pursue a movie career, but he did return for the series finale. Grace continued to have a steady acting career after That ‘70s Show concluded, appearing in films like Interstellar and Spider-Man 3. He garnered attention for his portrayal of controversial politician David Duke — the former Grand Wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan — in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman in 2018.

Grace wed actress Ashley Hinshaw in 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Mabel, in 2017 and announced that they were expecting their second child in January 2020.