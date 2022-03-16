The Reconciliation

Clayton wrapped season 26 single, but during the After the Final Rose special, he revealed that his love story with Susie didn’t end when cameras stopped rolling. “I spent the last four months with her,” he said on the March 2022 finale, revealing that Susie reached out to him post-show. “She just impresses me more and more every day. And she continues to give me reason after reason why following my heart was the best decision I could have ever made, and I could not be more in love with this woman.”