‘Listen to Your Heart’: Everything to Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Spinoff

How It Works

Listen to Your Heart follows a similar format to Bachelor in Paradise. During the premiere, there will be eight female contestants and 12 men. As a result, the women will be handing out the roses at the rose ceremony after going on dates and spending time with the men at the mansion. The following week, more women will arrive and the men will have the power.

“With the rose ceremonies, there are men and women. Women hand out the roses to the guys, guys will then hand out roses to the women and people will be going home based on those relationships — having nothing to do with the music,” Harrison noted to Us. “Music’s always a part of the show on the dates and you know, they’ll be at the house, playing for each other, but it’s not about the performances.”