Does Erich Have Doubts About Gabby?
Before the episode ended, fans saw Gabby have more time with Erich —and the pair had their own fight about a potential proposal.
“He said, ‘I want to continue to date you,’ so that doesn’t scream, ‘I want to propose,'” Gabby recalled. “I don’t want to force him into a decision.”
Gabby then got emotional while talking to producers, referring to the situation as a "big f—king mess" because she wants to be with Erich "forever," asking: "What am I supposed to do — walk away because he doesn't want to propose?"