‘The Breakfast Club’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Paul Gleason

Although Gleason was best known for playing Dr. David Thornton on All My Children in the late 1970s, The Breakfast Club remains one of his most recognized credits. He also starred in 1988’s Die Hard and 1993’s Trading Places as well as several episodes of Boy Meets World, Dawson’s Creek and Drake & Josh.

Gleason was married to actress Candy Moore from 1971 to 1978, and they had a daughter named Shannon. He was later married to Susan Kehl, with whom he shared daughter Kaitlin, from 1995 until his death at age 67 in 2006 from mesothelioma.