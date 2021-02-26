Everything the Royal Family Has Said About ‘The Crown’

Prince Harry

“They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fiction. … But it’s loosely based on the truth,” the prince said on The Late Late Show With James Corden in February 2021. “It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that. I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself.”

Harry added that actor Damian Lewis would be his pick to play him on the show.