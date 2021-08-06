Everything We Know So Far About 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2

Cassie’s Sobriety Will Be a Focus

While speaking with Variety, Cuoco confirmed that Cassie will be sober when the series picks back up following her heavy drinking scenes last season. “She definitely going to be trying to live a sober life while still trying to be who she was,” the 8 Simple Rules alum said. “And I think that’s what she’s going to struggle with the most. ‘Am I the same person I was before? Or are people going to like me? Am I still fun?’”

The California native teased to Deadline a month earlier that Cassie “thinks she’s not enjoyable when she’s not drunk” and tries to balance fun and sober Cassie. “She thinks that’s who she is,” Cuoco added. “So to take that away from her; to try and live a normal existence, she’s gonna learn really fast that it’s not going to work for her. … She thinks she’s sober now, and so here comes her perfect life, and it is not going to turn out that way for her at all. There’s so much temptation around; she moves to L.A. to Santa Monica and has a sober boyfriend.”