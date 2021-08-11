Vacation all I ever wanted! The gorgeous Casa de Campo resort is a celebrity hot spot when Hollywood’s A-listers visit the Dominican Republic.

Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to the Kardashians have been spotted enjoying the luxury hotel, which is complete with its own marina and yacht club, polo and equestrian club, tennis center and 245-acre shooting club. The entire Casa de Campo Resort and Villas spans 7,000 acres along the tropical southeast coast of the Dominican Republic. During their stay, patrons have the choice of staying in a spacious hotel room, a stunning suite or luxury villa. A member of The Leading Hotels of the World, Casa de Campo also has tons of restaurants to try some gourmet cuisine. There are also many bars on the property serving both fine wines and spirits.

The resort is even home to three golf courses, which were designed by the legendary Pete Dye. Calling all golf pros, the Teeth of the Dog, Dye Fore and Links are definitely the courses to try!

Aside from relaxing on vacation at Casa de Campo, shopping is also a major activity for resort-goers. Included on the property is the artisan village, Altos de Chavón, which was modeled after a 16th-century Mediterranean city. Get ready to shop until you drop and learn some history with the boutique stores, museums and Grecian-style amphitheater that can hold 5,000 people.

Casa de Campo is also fully equipped to hold weddings, conferences and any event. Groups from 10 to 5,000 guests can be accommodated throughout the resort’s meeting spaces.

During your stay, a famous face may just pop up on the beach. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Pharrell, Pitbull, Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker and more stars have all stayed there while enjoying a relaxing vacation.

Keep scrolling for an inside look at the Casa de Campo resort in the Dominican Republic: