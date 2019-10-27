‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2: A Complete List of Each Contestant’s Clues

Thingamajig

His parents taught him good values, including not to “run with the bulls.” He also talked about the “magic” within and revealed he had a sensitive side. “My darkest moment was when I went to rehab,” he admitted. While he’s extremely tall, he stated, “Don’t call me Chewbacca but we do celebrate together.” A No. 4 was shown on top of a cupcake, as were photos of stuffed dolls and sneakers.

Judges’ guesses: Lebron James, Dennis Rodman, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Michael Strahan