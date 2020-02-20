Elephant

“I went from canvassing park benches to leading the charge of a massive movement, even parading through white houses,” the elephant said in his clue package, which included bluebirds, a giant sign for a bicycle, and two store windows — one for Jessica’s flowers and another for art supplies. He also revealed he was “a calf” when he started and played the drums.

Guesses included Lance Armstrong, Travis Barker, Tommy Lee.

Unforurtnatley, the Elephant was the first eliminated. The judges’ final guesses were Travis Pastrana, Steve Aoki, Beto O’Rourke and Armstrong. Ultimately, they were all wrong and the Elephant was revealed to be Tony Hawk.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.