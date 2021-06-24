‘The Mindy Project’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Zoe Jarman

Jarman played front desk worker Betsy Putch on season 1 and 2, before exiting the series in 2014. She went on to appear on The Birthday Boys, before starring in the short films Beta, The Fun Company, The Sub and Coda. The Kentucky native had guest appearances on Comedy Bang! Bang!, Workaholics and Corporate. Jarman was a story editor on Master of None before working on One Mississippi as an executive story editor and writer. She wrote and directed the short Coda and wrote one episode of Teenage Bounty Hunters.