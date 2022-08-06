‘The Sixth Sense’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Bruce Willis (Malcolm Crowe)

Willis, a New Jersey native, was well into his acting career when he appeared in The Sixth Sense. He was starring in movies such as The Fifth Element, Pulp Fiction and the Die Hard franchise. He won his first Golden Globe and Emmy in 1987 for Moonlighting. After chaos ensued on the production of his now-canceled film The Broadway Brawler, he was still contractually required to appear in two more Disney movies and one of them ended up being The Sixth Sense.

Since the 1999 flick, Willis has continued to appear in dozens of movies. Moonrise Kingdom, Red and Looper are among his many post-Sixth Sense credits. He won his second Golden Globe in 2000 for his guest-star role on Friends. From 1987 to 2000, he was married to fellow actress Demi Moore. The former couple share three daughters: Rumer, Tallulah and Scout. He remarried in 2009 after finding love again with model Emma Heming Willis, and the pair share daughters Evelyn and Mabel.

In March 2022, Rumer announced via Instagram that her father was retiring from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects how you communicate. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote in her post.