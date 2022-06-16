How Did the ‘Summer I Turned Pretty’ Cast Bond?

During an interview with Us, Tung and Kaufman recalled exploring Belly and Steven’s sibling bond during season 1. “This guy is just the best. I’m very thankful for our relationship. I never had an older sibling either and it was very easy to feel like I did and to create that relationship onscreen because we had such a wonderful bond off screen too,” the actress detailed in June 2022.

The Manifest alum noted that Tung “makes it so easy” to work together on set. “Everybody knows this. If you’ve watched this show already, Lola is absolutely unbelievable. I mean undeniably talented and just an unbelievable person and human being and she made it just so easy every day on set for me,” he gushed. “I have a younger sister in real life and that made it even easier. Lola’s the second best sister I’ve ever had. Going to set every day and just knowing that I get to love this person as my sister, and that itself lends to fighting and quarrels, and bickering, whatever that comes out of love. It was so easy and she made it so fun.”