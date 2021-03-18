Leah Remini

The actress left The Talk after a single season in August 2011. The exact reason for her dismissal as cohost is unclear, but Remini has some theories, including that she had been ousted. In a 2012 tweet, she accused Osbourne of thinking she and Peete “were ‘ghetto.'”

She continued, “We were not funny, awkward and didn’t know ourselves. She has the power that was given to her.”

Those claims resurfaced in light of the 2021 controversy surrounding Osbourne, and she denied them.