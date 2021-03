Season 4: Danielle Bradbery

When she won The Voice in 2013, Bradbery was the youngest to take the title. She released her second album, I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, in 2017 with her first coming prior to the show.

Bradbury continues to work on and release new music, putting out her singles “Never Have I Ever” and “Girls in My Hometown” in 2020.

She’s also dating Bennet Jonas.