Josh Saviano (Paul Joshua Pfeiffer)

Saviano stopped acting after his six seasons on The Wonder Years. Instead, the New Jersey native graduated from Yale University in 1998 as a political science major. Two years later, he earned his J.D. degree from Yeshiva University. He found success as a lawyer in 2003 upon joining New York City law firm Morrison Cohen LLP, where he eventually made partner. Though he left Morrison Cohen in 2015, he founded Act 3 Advisors later that year and cofounded Spotlight Advisory Group in 2018.

The businessman made his return to acting as Don Taft on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, appearing on three episodes between 2014 to 2016. He has been married to Jennifer Saviano since 2002 and the couple share daughter Noa.