What Does Christina Ricci Think of the Reboot?

Ricci praised the “super fun” series during an interview with Variety in June 2022. “I loved working with Tim [Burton]. I worked with Gwendolyn Christie, it was amazing. And Jenna is incredible,” the Yellowjackets star gushed. “I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went [to set] so I knew [what she looked like in character] and I was like, it’s such a great modern take on Wednesday. It’s so true tonally to the heart and soul of [the original], but then it’s incredibly modern and it’s great.”