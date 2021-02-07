Talk about perfect casting! Timothée Chalamet embodied Edward Scissorhands’ son in a Cadillac Super Bowl commercial with Winona Ryder, 30 years after she and Johnny Depp starred in the film.

The Call Me by Your Name star, 25, and the Stranger Things actress, 49, play mother and son in the ad, which debuted on Sunday, February 7. “This is the story of a boy with scissors for hands,” she narrates. “No, not that one. This one — my son, Edgar.”

Chalamet struggles with everyday tasks, including catching a football, riding the bus and preparing salads at his job. After Ryder’s character, Kim, sees Edgar pretending to drive a car while wearing virtual-reality goggles, she gets an idea to buy him a vehicle of his own.

“Go ahead. Try it,” she says as a thrilled Edgar activates a hands-free function on the all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ.

The commercial concludes with Kim giving an update on her son. “And Edgar drove off into the sunset,” she notes. “But don’t worry — he still makes it home in time for dinner, occasionally.”

Chalamet bears a striking resemble to Depp, 57, who played the titular character in the 1990 film. The movie, directed by Tim Burton, also starred Dianne Wiest, Anthony Michael Hall, Alan Arkin and Vincent Price.

Ryder told Variety that she chose to reprise her role because she “loved the idea of working with Timothée, and the fact that it was an electric car was important too.”

The actress added: “It was pretty surreal to have Timothée play my son, Edgar. Timothée is an incredible guy — so talented and sweet. I felt a pretty instant bond with him.”

Burton, for his part, approved the concept. “It’s rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years,” he said in a statement. “I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it.”

Chalamet notably dated Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp. Us Weekly broke the news in October 2018 that the pair were an item. However, Us confirmed in April 2020 that they had split. The Lady Bird star later opened up about their relationship while reflecting on their September 2019 viral yacht make-out.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great,’” he said in his November 2020 cover story for GQ. “And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: ‘This is a P.R. stunt.’ A P.R. stunt? Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

Meanwhile, the Pirates of the Caribbean star, who does not appear in the commercial, has been surrounded by controversy in recent months. He revealed via Instagram in November 2020 that he was “asked to resign by Warner Bros.” from his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise after a U.K. judge ruled that he abused ex-wife Amber Heard during their relationship. He added that he planned to appeal the verdict and has repeatedly insisted he is innocent.