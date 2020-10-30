The lights may be out on Broadway amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Today show is still celebrating all things musical theater!

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and the gang delivered all that jazz with their costumes for the 2020 Halloween episode on Friday, October 30, dressing as characters from Wicked, Hamilton, Chicago and more iconic stage productions.

Carson Daly announced each of the cohosts as they unveiled their Great White Way getups at Studio 1A in New York City. Due to quarantine regulations, the cast did not step outside to Rockefeller Plaza afterward as they usually would to interact with fans. They did, however, come together at the end of the segment for a curtain call.

“By the way, Broadway has been so generous to us,” Guthrie, who dressed as Elphaba from Wicked, told viewers. “A lot of us are wearing the original Broadways costumes from the shows. … It’s really cool!”

Broadway has been hit hard this year due to the pandemic. It shut down in mid-March and is not expected to reopen until at least late May 2021, according to the Broadway League. Organizations such as Broadway Cares, The Actors Fund and Artist Relief have been raising money in recent months for the casts and crew members who are no longer able to work and earn a living.

“It really means a lot to us to be able to pay tribute to Broadway,” Kotb, who went as Glinda from Wicked, said. “Theaters may be closed, but when Broadway heard that we wanted to put on a show, people from all the different productions came out, man. They turned up. They opened up costume shops that were shut down. The competitors even came together to help out. So, we just wanted to thank them for pulling this off for one morning. We couldn’t be more grateful for what they did for us.”

Dressing up on Halloween has been a tradition for Today for decades. In 2019, the cohosts put together an “Everybody Dance” theme, with Guthrie and Daly going as Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta’s Grease characters and Willie Geist and Bush Hager channeling their inner Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey from Dirty Dancing. And in 2018, the NBC personalities went as ‘80s stars such as Madonna (Kathie Lee Gifford), Bruce Springsteen (Daly) and Elton John (Kotb).

Scroll down to see the Today cohosts’ 2020 Halloween costumes!