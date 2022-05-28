Tom Cruise

After Top Gun, the New York native went on to star in an endless string of box office hits including Rain Man (1988), A Few Good Men (1992), Minority Report (2002), Jerry McGuire (1996), Magnolia (1999), War of the Worlds (2005) and the blockbuster franchise Mission: Impossible (1996 to 2016). He returned to his role as Maverick for the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick.

The Born on the Fourth of July actor married Mimi Rogers in 1987 but the former couple called it quits in 1990. Cruise got hitched to Nicole Kidman in December of that same year and the duo adopted daughter Bella and son Connor before parting ways in 2001. Following their split, the Risky Business star tied the knot with Katie Holmes in 2006 and the two were married for five years before they divorced in 2012. (The pair share a daughter.)