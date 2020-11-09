Jennie Describes Meeting Jason

“I remember thinking he was so handsome, so mysterious and so moody looking,” Garth recalled on the premiere episode about Priestley. “He was smoking cigarettes, I thought he was everything. … He has beautiful eyes.”

Spelling agreed, noting Priestley was “the opposite of Brandon.”

She explained, “I think he was too cool for me, I couldn’t even talk to him. I was like, ‘That’s Brandon, he’s the lead!’ I just stuck with Brian because he was my age and Jennie and Shannen. I stayed in my lane.”