Totally Killer has plenty of plot twists along the way — but it is worth sticking around until the end to catch them all.

The Prime Video series, which was released on Friday, October 6, follows Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) as she travels back in time (by accident) to stop the Sweet Sixteen Killer. During her time in the ’80s, she teams up with her mom, Pam, (Olivia Holt) to track down the identity of the murderer before it is too late.

Jamie has several suspects on her list, but the killer turns out to be Doug (Nathaniel Appiah) — a quiet kid who is bullied by his classmates. Doug dated fellow student Trish before Pam’s friends accidentally caused her death. He decides to seek revenge by going after the group which includes Tiffany (Liana Liberato), Marisa (Stephi Chin-Salvo) and Heather (Anna Diaz).

After unmasking the past Sweet Sixteen Killer, Jamie realizes the murderer in her own timeline is a second person. Turns out present-day Chris (Jonathan Potts) decided to start killing — with Pam (Julie Bowen) as the first victim — to get more people to listen to his podcast about the Sweet Sixteen Killer since interest started to drop after three decades. Chris also travels back in time later in the film and has a face-off with Jamie, which ends with his death.

Since Jamie interfered with the events in the past, the timeline she returns to is different than when she left. The final scene features Amelia’s (Kelcey Mawema) mom Lauren (Kimberly Huie) — who helped Jamie in the ’80s — sharing a notebook where she wrote down every change that took place to catch Jamie up.

Scroll down for every revelation included in Totally Killer‘s credits scene: