“I’m so f–king tired. If I don’t want to be with somebody because it is a toxic environment, I shouldn’t have to be with that person because the world wants me to,,” Victoria, 29, said during the joint interview with Greg, also 29, on Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast on Tuesday, November 29, breaking down in tears. “I should be able to move on. … I never cheated on Johnny.”
”There was a possibility for us to potentially work toward something. Breakups are confusing, right? I mean we all know that. I’d be crazy to say that I cut off communication completely,” the Bachelor season 24 alum explained earlier this month. “We ended our engagement three weeks after and then shortly after that we were completely done.”
“It sucked, for sure,” the Bachelorette season 19 alum told Us of watching his ex-fianceé move on so quickly. “It just kind of made me believe that anything she said didn’t hold weight anymore, and I had my suspicions and I kind of thought that there was always something going on. And then it just makes you think, ‘When did it start?’ It’s a weird feeling.”
When the exes appeared on stage together during the reunion, which aired on November 22, Victoria accused Johnny of calling her a “f—king c—t” and asking, “You don’t cook, you don’t clean, what do you provide to a relationship as a woman?” In addition to denying the allegations, the Florida native alleged that the Virginia Beach resident once threw a wine glass at him. While the accusation was cut from the broadcast, Nick asked about the situation on Tuesday.
“When things get toxic so fast … and it’s already getting to the point of, you know, I’m yelling at him, he’s calling me terrible names, maybe I’m throwing a wine glass here and there,” Victoria said, arguing that she wasn’t aiming for Johnny when the glass was thrown. “Whatever, it’s out there. When it gets toxic that quick, I’m not gonna stay.”
Scroll through for the biggest revelations from Victoria and Greg:
Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin; ABC/Stewart Cook; Courtesy of Greg Grippo/Instagram
Victoria Fuller Admits to Throwing a Glass at Johnny, Greg Defends Timeline: ‘Viall Files’ Revelations
Their side of the story. After confirming their relationship during the season 8 Bachelor in Paradise reunion, Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo answered burning questions about her broken engagement to Johnny DePhillipo and more.
“I'm so f--king tired. If I don't want to be with somebody because it is a toxic environment, I shouldn't have to be with that person because the world wants me to,,” Victoria, 29, said during the joint interview with Greg, also 29, on Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast on Tuesday, November 29, breaking down in tears. "I should be able to move on. ... I never cheated on Johnny."
Bachelor Nation watched Victoria accept a proposal from Johnny, 26, during the November finale, which filmed in July. The pair have since publicly argued about when their relationship came to an end, with Victoria telling Us Weekly that they ended things “three weeks” after leaving Mexico.
”There was a possibility for us to potentially work toward something. Breakups are confusing, right? I mean we all know that. I'd be crazy to say that I cut off communication completely,” the Bachelor season 24 alum explained earlier this month. “We ended our engagement three weeks after and then shortly after that we were completely done.”
[jwplayer ahhwXZpN-zhNYySv2]
Johnny, for his part, told Us that they didn’t call it quits until mid-September. He further claimed that things took a turn after Victoria saw Greg, who she became friends with in 2021, at Nick’s girlfriend Natalie Joy’s birthday party in late August.
“I was not there at the party,” Johnny told Us. “I just know everything kind of changed after that day.”
Victoria and Greg subsequently went public with their relationship in October when they were spotted in Rome.
“It sucked, for sure,” the Bachelorette season 19 alum told Us of watching his ex-fianceé move on so quickly. “It just kind of made me believe that anything she said didn't hold weight anymore, and I had my suspicions and I kind of thought that there was always something going on. And then it just makes you think, ‘When did it start?’ It’s a weird feeling.”
When the exes appeared on stage together during the reunion, which aired on November 22, Victoria accused Johnny of calling her a “f—king c—t” and asking, “You don’t cook, you don’t clean, what do you provide to a relationship as a woman?” In addition to denying the allegations, the Florida native alleged that the Virginia Beach resident once threw a wine glass at him. While the accusation was cut from the broadcast, Nick asked about the situation on Tuesday.
"When things get toxic so fast ... and it's already getting to the point of, you know, I'm yelling at him, he's calling me terrible names, maybe I'm throwing a wine glass here and there," Victoria said, arguing that she wasn't aiming for Johnny when the glass was thrown. "Whatever, it's out there. When it gets toxic that quick, I'm not gonna stay."
Scroll through for the biggest revelations from Victoria and Greg:
Credit: Courtesy of Victoria Fuller/Instagram
Were Victoria and Greg Talking Before 'BiP'?
"Johnny and I actually had this discussion on the beach because it got brought up. Andrew and Justin were down there and those are two of Greg's best friends," Victoria said after being asked why Greg used the word "rekindle" at the reunion special. "Greg and I were friends. We did, you know, communicate. We did have an interest in one another prior to going to [Paradise], but he wasn't going on the show. I wanted to go on the show."
Victoria explained that when the casting process began in the spring, she reached out to ask Greg whether he would be joining season 8. "We did not hang out at all afterward," she continued. "It was a couple texts here and there. ... But yeah, I mean, we had hung out in group settings. ... But there was no plotting and scheming going into Paradise like a lot of couples do."
Greg, for his part, said he was "always attracted" to Victoria. "We didn't have anything serious prior at all," he asserted. "I was in a relationship. I was in and out of it with somebody overseas, so that was a confusing time for me. And I knew Paradise wasn't going to be for me this year."
Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin
What Happened After Paradise?
Greg explained that his previous relationship ended while BiP was filming. "I was like, 'S--t, I hope she comes home single,'" he told Viall. "I didn't know how to go about it. I was just kind of waiting."
Andrew told Greg over 4th of July weekend that Victoria was engaged, and Greg felt "deflated." However, he thinks they both "had to go through our own s--t" in order for their relationship to blossom.
Victoria, for her part, explained that she called Greg after the season wrapped production because she knew they would be in the same circle post-Paradise. "I showed nothing but support," Greg said. "I was genuinely happy that she was happy. ... I had no say in it."
She also claimed that Johnny was "totally on board" with her having a conversation with Greg to "tie up a loose end." Greg also argued there wasn't anything wrong with him and Victoria talking before Paradise, saying, "It's what everybody f--king does."
Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin
Victoria's Relationship With Johnny
The reality star claimed Johnny wasn't "fully transparent" about his career while they were getting to know each other on the beach. "I really wanted to, like, pinpoint where he was," she said, adding that their age difference played a factor. "When I initially asked Johnny what his job was, he said that he owned a bar. ... And then as time kind of went on, it turned into [different things]. ... There was a discrepancy with the story."
Victoria also said she felt "lied to" because she only found out that Johnny had reservations about getting engaged during his Bachelorette season after he had proposed to her. "That was probably where things started to change when we first got off the show," she noted.
When it came to his career ambitions, Victoria said she tried to help Johnny find his footing and even booked a recording studio for him in Nashville to work with a producer and kickstart his rap career.
Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin
Victoria Admits to Throwing a Wine Glass at Johnny
"When things get toxic so fast ... and it's already getting to the point of, you know, I'm yelling at him, he's calling me terrible names, maybe I'm throwing a wine glass here and there," Victoria said. "Whatever, it's out there. When it gets toxic that quick, I'm not gonna stay."
She added that she wanted "to take ownership" for her behavior during the relationship, confessing that she wasn't an "angel." The duo rewatched Johnny's season of The Bachelorette on a "happy couples trip," and he said he thought he would have been named the Bachelor if he hadn't shaved his face. Victoria disagreed in the moment, leading to Johnny allegedly calling her a "home wrecker."
"It was so hurtful. ... I opened up the door and I threw a wine glass and it shattered," she recalled, pointing out that she wasn't aiming for Johnny. "We actually got a noise violation."
Credit: Courtesy of Greg Grippo/Instagram
The C-Word Fight
"He did say that," Victoria claimed despite Johnny's denial that he said the disrespectful term. "In the context that he used it ... any woman knows that is, like, the most hurtful thing you could ever say to somebody. ... We went to therapy about that."
Victoria claimed that Johnny admitted saying the word to their therapist and argued that he had "a lot of British friends" who frequently use the term. "I've never met any of his British friends, by the way," she continued. "He did end up saying, 'I feel terrible for what I said and I wish that I could take it back.' And I believe him. ... But what happened is what happened, and we can't go back."
Credit: Courtesy of Victoria Fuller/Instagram
Victoria Describes Her Final Split From Johnny
Viall brought up his girlfriend's "now-infamous party," which Johnny claims is when "everything changed" for him and Victoria. However, she says the duo called it quits on their engagement "three weeks after we got home" from Paradise — and that she "barely spoke" to Greg at the party in question.
"[Johnny] did actually book a ticket to come to Nashville prior to me coming to the party, and that was kind of his last ditch effort," she recalled. "I went to [Natalie's] party ... he came to Nashville after that and that's when he said everything switched and my demeanor was off. I'm sorry, but wouldn't your demeanor be off if you had just been called a f--king c--t three days prior? I don't know."
Victoria claimed that her relationship with Johnny "was already over" before he flew to Nashville to try and make things work. When he invited her to spend his birthday together, Victoria said she gave him a "hard no." They had one last "45-minute conversation" before Victoria finally pulled the plug.
After officially breaking up with Johnny, Victoria started talking again to Greg again at the end of September. "We know. We're not delusional, it's not the best way to start a relationship," he told Viall. "And that was hard. ... Honestly, it was weird hiding out."
The pair's trip to Rome is what "changed everything" for them. "It was such a unique, fun way to kick things off," Greg said, with Victoria joking that they "would have been burned at the stake" if they had tried to go out in public in the U.S.