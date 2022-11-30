Their side of the story. After confirming their relationship during the season 8 Bachelor in Paradise reunion, Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo answered burning questions about her broken engagement to Johnny DePhillipo and more.

“I’m so f–king tired. If I don’t want to be with somebody because it is a toxic environment, I shouldn’t have to be with that person because the world wants me to,,” Victoria, 29, said during the joint interview with Greg, also 29, on Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast on Tuesday, November 29, breaking down in tears. “I should be able to move on. … I never cheated on Johnny.”

Bachelor Nation watched Victoria accept a proposal from Johnny, 26, during the November finale, which filmed in July. The pair have since publicly argued about when their relationship came to an end, with Victoria telling Us Weekly that they ended things “three weeks” after leaving Mexico.

”There was a possibility for us to potentially work toward something. Breakups are confusing, right? I mean we all know that. I’d be crazy to say that I cut off communication completely,” the Bachelor season 24 alum explained earlier this month. “We ended our engagement three weeks after and then shortly after that we were completely done.”

Johnny, for his part, told Us that they didn’t call it quits until mid-September. He further claimed that things took a turn after Victoria saw Greg, who she became friends with in 2021, at Nick’s girlfriend Natalie Joy’s birthday party in late August.

“I was not there at the party,” Johnny told Us. “I just know everything kind of changed after that day.”

Victoria and Greg subsequently went public with their relationship in October when they were spotted in Rome.

“It sucked, for sure,” the Bachelorette season 19 alum told Us of watching his ex-fianceé move on so quickly. “It just kind of made me believe that anything she said didn’t hold weight anymore, and I had my suspicions and I kind of thought that there was always something going on. And then it just makes you think, ‘When did it start?’ It’s a weird feeling.”

When the exes appeared on stage together during the reunion, which aired on November 22, Victoria accused Johnny of calling her a “f—king c—t” and asking, “You don’t cook, you don’t clean, what do you provide to a relationship as a woman?” In addition to denying the allegations, the Florida native alleged that the Virginia Beach resident once threw a wine glass at him. While the accusation was cut from the broadcast, Nick asked about the situation on Tuesday.

“When things get toxic so fast … and it’s already getting to the point of, you know, I’m yelling at him, he’s calling me terrible names, maybe I’m throwing a wine glass here and there,” Victoria said, arguing that she wasn’t aiming for Johnny when the glass was thrown. “Whatever, it’s out there. When it gets toxic that quick, I’m not gonna stay.”

