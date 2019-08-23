Will Tyler Cameron be Gigi Hadid’s date at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards?

The model, 24, has an empty chair next to her at the VMAs on Monday, August 26, according to Us Weekly’s photo of the seating chart, which may be reserved for her Bachelorette beau, 26. The arrangement shows the Los Angeles native in the third row with an empty spot between her and her sister, Bella Hadid.

The chart also gives a look at the star-studded first row, which includes Taylor Swift and Cardi B seated next to each other, as well as budding couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sitting side by side.

In the second row are Missy Elliott (who will receive this year’s MTV Video Vanguard Award) and Halsey, while Lil Nas X is seated in the third row next to the Hadid sisters. DJ Khaled is also arranged for the third row behind Elliott.

Behind the Hadids in the fourth row are Keke Palmer, Hailee Steinfeld and Billy Ray Cyrus, while behind Khaled are Lizzo, Bebe Rexha and National Women’s Soccer League champs Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris.

Seated in the fifth row are Ice-T, Rosalia and J Balvin behind Cyrus, as well as 21 Savage, 2 Chainz, Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban and Salt-N-Pepa behind Lizzo.

For the sixth row, celebrities include Adriana Lima and Bad Bunny behind Balvin, and Normani, H.E.R., Big Sean and A$AP Ferg behind Savage. French Montana is seated in the seventh row behind Normani.

If Gigi does bring Cameron to the VMAs, it would be the couple’s official debut since they started dating in early August after following each other on Instagram. The pair’s first date was on August 4 when they were spotted together at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House. The outing came days after Cameron was seen spending the night at season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s home in Los Angeles. In the finale, Brown asked out Cameron, who was her runner-up, for drinks after confirming that she had broken off her engagement to winner Jed Wyatt.

A source told Us in August that Gigi, meanwhile, is “doing a lot better” after her split from Zayn Malik in January now that she’s with Cameron.

“She’s really into Tyler,” the source said.

Hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards air on MTV Monday, August 26, at 8 p.m. ET.