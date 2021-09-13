VMAs 2021: Best Moments From the Audience and Backstage

Bonding backstage! Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and more A-listers showed up to MTV’s 40th annual 2021 Video Music Awards to present and accept Moonperson statuettes.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, made her red carpet debut at the Sunday, September 12, awards show with her boyfriend, 45. The Blink-182 drummer later performed “Papercuts” with Machine Gun Kelly — but their duet was initially delayed.

“Machine Gun Kelly buried himself in a grave as they were setting up to perform. He then burst out of the dirt in his grave, ran off stage and said something to Travis,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly. “He was throwing elbows and seemed very upset before running backstage. The crew came and rolled off MGK’s grave and Travis’ huge drum off the stage.”

Barker’s drum set was cleared after “10 minutes” onstage, and the collaborators ultimately performed later in the evening.

The “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer had a wild night, allegedly getting into an argument with mixed martial artist Conor McGregor on the red carpet. The athlete, 33, later told Entertainment Tonight that “absolutely nothing” happened between them.

“I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers,” the Ireland native told the outlet. “I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

When Kelly was asked about the altercation by Variety while doing interviews with his girlfriend, 35, he pushed the microphone away and walked off.

Barker wasn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner boyfriend at the awards ceremony. Travis Scott also attended and the rapper, 30, was presented with the Best Hip-Hop award for “Franchise.” While accepting the award, the Grammy nominee thanked his and Kylie Jenner’s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, but made headlines for neglecting to mention the makeup mogul, 24.

“I first want to thank God, my mom, Stormi, all the amazing fans out there,” the Texas native gushed onstage. “I love y’all so much. Couldn’t do it without y’all. to my label, Cactus Jack [Records], I love y’all so much. Before I go I just want to tell y’all, love is the biggest thing that we can ever hold. Spread love and everything will be OK.”

