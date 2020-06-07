Entertainment

Books Stars Are Reading Amid Quarantine: Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Roberts and More!

By
What Books Celebrities Are Reading Amid Quarantine
 Courtesy of Lena Headey/Instagram
31
24 / 31

Lena Headey

The Game of Thrones alum shared that she was reading For Whom the Bell Tolls by Ernest Hemingway.

Back to top