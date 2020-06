Natalie Portman

Portman revealed what book has helped her get through the quarantine. “It’s been hard for me to read and focus on anything right now. But when I picked up M.F.K. Fisher’s The Gastronomical Me, I was drawn in by the warmth of her writing about food and love and life,” the Black Swan actress said in April. “It’s been a comforting and delicious read so far.”