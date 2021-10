Long Story Short

GAC Family officially launched in September 2021 with the tagline “Stories Well Told.” It will roll out original programming each holiday season.

GAC Family can be found on Altice USA (Ch. 184), AT&T U-verse (Ch. 529, 1529 HD), Comcast (Ch.147, 1620 HD), COX (Ch. 1156), Dish (Ch.165), DirecTV (Ch. 326) and Spectrum (Channel Finder). Streaming services Frndly TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu and Sling TV also include GAC Family.