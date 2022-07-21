New Name, Same Values

The company announced in July 2022 that GAC Family and GAC Living would now be renamed Great American Family and Great American Living. The networks will both be part of the master brand Great American Media, per a press release.

“As the company expands across different media verticals, renaming our linear networks Great American Family and Great American Living better reflects our vision for each brand and firmly aligns the company under our new Great American Media umbrella,” Abbott revealed. “Fans can expect more of the same quality, family-friendly programming they have come to love from our channels, and we look forward to rolling out the new names this summer in time for the return of our original movie premieres.”