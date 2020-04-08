TV What to Watch This Week During Social Distancing: ‘Modern Family’ Ends, ‘Millionaire’ and More By Emily Longeretta 3 hours ago Eugene Levy as Johnny, Catherine O'Hara as Moira, Dan Levy as David, Noah Reid as Patrick, Emily Hampshire as Stevie and Annie Murphy as Alexis in the series finale of 'Schitt's Creek.' PopTV 13 6 / 13 Schitt’s Creek Tuesday – PopTV, 8 p.m. ET (series finale) Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Tyler Cameron Fires Back at Critic Who Says He’s Not the ‘Perfect Guy’ for Hannah Brown ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News