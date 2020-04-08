TV

What to Watch This Week During Social Distancing: ‘Modern Family’ Ends, ‘Millionaire’ and More

By
Eugene Levy as Johnny Catherine O'Hara as Moira Dan Levy as David Noah Reid as Patrick Emily Hampshire as Stevie and Annie Murphy as Alexis in the series finale of Schitts Creek
Eugene Levy as Johnny, Catherine O'Hara as Moira, Dan Levy as David, Noah Reid as Patrick, Emily Hampshire as Stevie and Annie Murphy as Alexis in the series finale of 'Schitt's Creek.' PopTV
13
6 / 13

Schitt’s Creek

Tuesday – PopTV, 8 p.m. ET (series finale)

Back to top