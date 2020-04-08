TV

What to Watch This Week During Social Distancing: ‘Modern Family’ Ends, ‘Millionaire’ and More

By
Tom Schwartz Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Stassie Schroeder in Vanderpump Rules What To Watch This Week During Social Distancing
 Casey Durkin/Bravo
13
7 / 13

Vanderpump Rules

Tuesday – Bravo, 9 p.m. ET 

Back to top