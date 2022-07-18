A Serious Energy

In an April 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan, Plaza revealed that she had been filming season 2 at the San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Italy. “It’s pretty wild,” she told the outlet. “We’ve taken over this entire hotel. There’s an energy, for sure. … It’s cool how the location informs the show. Sicily is such a culturally rich place. I mean, there’s a literal volcano that has erupted since we’ve been here. It’s a very charged environment. It’s going to feel like that.”

The Parks and Recreation alum couldn’t share too many details about her character arc, but she revealed that her story is mostly “separate” from Coolidge’s plot line. “I play a woman who’s married and we’re on vacation with another couple,” she explained. “Our story exists with our little foursome, but there are moments when some of the characters overlap, like in the first season.”