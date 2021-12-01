More Sex?

“They haven’t told me what the script is,” Coolidge told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. “But, I hope I have lots of romance and sex in this next one. I felt like I didn’t get enough of that in the first one.”

She also gushed over the show, noting it’s the “most popular” thing she’s ever done. “It didn’t matter where I was this year. It didn’t matter that I had a mask on,” Coolidge added. “I could be in a motorboat up in Maine going by another speedboat and someone would be like, ‘White Lotus.’ I mean, it was weird. Everyone saw it. Everyone saw that thing.”